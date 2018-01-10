HOUSTON -- Be careful out there, we are in the midst of a really nasty flu season, people! Grego shares some thoughts..and "get well" wishes for all of us out here!
Closing Comments: Cough, cough…it’s a NASTY flu season out here!
-
More people ditching ER, choosing urgent care or pharmacies during one of worst flu seasons on record
-
Flu season soars in the United States, especially in the South
-
Closing Comments: It’s Holiday Time
-
California father fighting for life after ignoring flu symptoms
-
Closing Comments: Road Rage and the holiday road warrior
-
-
Closing Comments: 2018 goals, what does your future hold?
-
Flu season is here and experts are already concerned
-
Closing Comments: More millennials prefer socialism over capitalism
-
Closing Comments: Tis the season to break the bank
-
Kleenex anyone? Flu data shows why everyone is ‘sicker’ in Texas
-
-
Closing Comments: Freezing our buns off…cold snap has Grego thinking about good ole’ days
-
Closing Comments: It’s Wednesday Wisdom
-
Closing Comments: Celebrity exclusivity, does it still exist?