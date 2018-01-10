Immigration advocates: Dreamers shouldn’t act on US District Court decision blocking DACA’s demise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The dreamers received a victory in the fight to save DACA, but legal experts say, it may only be a temporary win.

On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge temporarily blocked the Trump Administration from phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

This calls for the Department of Homeland Security to continue allowing those already with DACA to apply for renewal even if they were about to lose that protection.

But FIEL Houston is warning folks not to act too quickly.

“We don't recommend to send in their renewal application now because we have to wait for the Department of Homeland Security to announce when they're going to start accepting applications. They have about 30 days to announce when,” said Abraham Espinosa with FIEL Houston.

The application process includes a fee of $495 and this latest word isn't necessarily the final word.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: "...the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts."

And according to one legal expert from the South Texas College of Law Houston, he's probably right on this one, and an appeal is in the works.

“This really isn't a close call. President 'A' can do one thing, President 'B' can undo that thing. There's no reason why a president has to keep in place a policy he disagrees with, thinks is illegal, and thinks is unconstitutional. DACA supporters should be calling their members of Congress and not the federal courts. It is within the power of the legislature to enact a permanent solution for the dreamers,” said South Texas College of Law Houston Constitutional Law Professor Josh Blackman.

And FIEL Houston agrees that Congress is the way to go.

“We urge every dreamer to join forces and try to pass a clean Dream Act, something more stable,” said Laura Espinosa with FIEL Houston

But whether the President's opposition is willing to give him what he wants in regards to the wall and immigration reform in order to get that clean Dream Act passed, is anybody's guess.