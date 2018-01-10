× Hackers broadcast NWA’s F—Tha Police on police radio frequency

DUNEDIN, New Zealand— A police radio frequency was recently hacked and police all over New Zealand were forced to listen to the rap group N.W.A.’s controversial 1988 hit song “F— Tha Police” on repeat.

Police Inspector Kevin Lloyd told The Otago Daily Times that the prank had been going on for the past few days and “It was putting people in danger,” Lloyd said. “There’s no question that if it carries on and if they do what they’re doing it will delay a response. Any interference with a police radio constitutes a risk to public safety, and anyone caught doing this can face a penalty of criminal nuisance and up to one year imprisonment.”

According to Billboard.com in August of 2017, someone reportedly illegally broadcast sounds of pig grunts and abuse over police radios in New Zealand’s lower North Island.