HISD to standardized start times beginning next school year

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District has announced its standardized school start times for the 2018-19 school year.

Currently, HISD manages 67 different school start times – the highest in the state – as it transports nearly 36,000 students on almost 1,200 different routes each day. Beginning next fall, the district will operate with two standardized start/dismissal times:

7:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. for elementary schools and K-8 campuses

8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. for all secondary campuses (middle school, high school, and grade 6-12 campuses)

ome specialty campuses may have alternate start or dismissal times that will be communicated directly from the campus.

HISD gathered parent and principal input on the new start times through surveys conducted in October, and the results support the new start times, which were listed as Option 4 in the surveys. Of the 154 respondents to a survey of principals, 78, or 51%, chose Option 4. Of 17,138 respondents to a survey of parents, 7,932, or 46%, chose Option 4.