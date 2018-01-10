× Is this a prank? HCSO searching for teens seen in Popeye’s surveillance video forcing boy into car trunk

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday showing a peculiar incident that unfold in the parking lot of a Popeye’s restaurant near Willowbrook earlier in the week.

On Monday, officers responded to the 22500 block of Tomball Parkway around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said a customer told employees that a black Toyota Corolla pulled into the Popeye’s and a boy jumped out the car from the drivers-side passenger seat and started running. That’s when the driver jumped out the car, grabbed the teen and threw him into the car’s trunk with the help of a third male who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The boy in the trunk was described as a male between 12 to 16 years of age, around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 to 140 pounds. He was wearing blue shorts, a blue and white shirt with lettering on the front.

The driver and his friend are believed to be between 16 to 20 years old. The driver is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 250 to 300 pounds. He was wearing long black shorts and a dark shirt.

Deputies said there was a fourth male inside the vehicle who never got out, but who nevertheless, aided in the boy’s capture.

At this point, deputies said it’s unclear whether the teens in video are playing around.

Anyone who can help identify these three individuals is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.