It's a crib! Ikea asking women to pee on its ad for possible discount

HOUSTON — OK, ladies! It’s time to test your dedication to getting a good discount — and whether you have a baby on board.

IKEA, an international furniture retailer known for resetting boundaries with its marketing, is running a magazine ad that encourages women to take a tinkle on it. If you’re pregnant, peeing on a marked portion of the ad reveals a special discounted price on baby cribs.

“In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work in reality, we had to make several technical advancements,” the agency told Adweek.

According to Adweek, the ad was created through a collaboration between the Swedish agency Åkestam Holst and Mercene Labs. The agency provided the following breakdown of how it works:

The pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point, which relies on antibodies that bind to the pregnancy hormone hCG, resulting in a color change. For scaling up of this technique and adopting it to the physical format of a printed ad, Mercene Labs has used their experience in development of surface active materials for microfluidics and medical diagnostics. Careful selection of materials, together with a controlled capillary flow have been crucial for the success of this project. Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics.

In short, the ad works using technology similar to that in pregnancy-test kits. The company created a video demonstrating how to use the test. Check it out here:

Adweek reports the advertisement is running in Amelia magazine, which the agency says is one of Sweden’s most influential magazines for women.