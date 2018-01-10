× Maggie’s Must-Haves: New Year, New You

HOUSTON — Your resolutions have been made. And for many of you that means losing some lbs. Well here are some Maggie’s Must-Haves that will help you achieve a new you, in the new year.

teamiblends

Before you can start fresh you need to get rid of all of the bad from 2017. No better way than Teami blends 30 day detox. This will help you feel better from the inside out! Getting rid of the toxins that your body is holding on to will allow it to function properly, burn the correct amount of calories and have natural energy levels every day!

All you have to do is drink tea!

The Teami Skinny Tea is meant to be taken every morning upon waking up in order to wake up the body and start boosting your metabolism right away.

– Every other night, beginning on the 2nd night of the Detox, make a cup of tea using our Teami Colon Cleanse Tea and drink right before bed.

The 30 Day Detox is for 49.99

Jill Yoga

Now it’s time to hit the gym or yoga mat. Nothing motivates you more than new yoga attire, like these yoga pants from Jill Yoga. Crafted from the highest quality of activewear textiles that conform and stretch with every movement, Jill Yoga designs aren`t just on-trend, they`re affordable. These pants are only $50.

BodyRock Weighted Vest

Supercharge your workout results, by adding resistance to your fitness activities. You can easily do this with BodyRock’s Weighted Vest. This is 6 pounds and you just snap it on and do your regular workout! It’s $99 but your rock’n new body will be priceless. Also check out their website for workouts as well.

S’well

You’re going to want to stay hydrated so put that H2O in a S’well bottle. This isn’t any old water bottle. It is the perfect size, it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It’s eco-friendly. Not to mention it’s fastest growing woman-owned company in the country. You can design your own bottle or shop collections. $25