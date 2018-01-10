× Man injured while trying to take gun from armed robber in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An apartment resident was injured early Wednesday while fighting with an armed robber in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at the Westbury Reserve apartment complex on Fondern Road near Airport Boulevard. Investigators said the resident was walking to home when a man wearing a ski-mask approached him. The suspect held the victim at gun point and demanded cash.

Police said the victim tried to take the suspect’s weapon, at which point, the pistol went off near the resident’s ear. When the suspect regained control, he pistol whipped the victim in the side of the head.

The suspect stole the victim’s money and then left the scene, investigators said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The Houston Police Department is still searching for the alleged gunman.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).