Three men wanted after failed ATM smash-and-grab in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three men suspected in a smash-and-grab early Wednesday at a Shell gas station in the NRG Park area.

Investigators said the suspects back a pickup truck into the wall of the Handi Stop convenience store along the 610 South Loop at Fannin Road around 3:30 a.m. They ran inside the store an tried to grab an ATM, police said.

The pickup truck became stuck and unable to move, so the men jumped out the vehicle and ran off.

The police department they left empty handed, and officers believe the pickup truck was stolen.

No reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted crime should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).