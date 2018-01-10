Trae Tha Truth, DJ Mr. Rogers keep up Hurricane Harvey daily recovery efforts with “Relief Gang”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's been more than four months since Hurricane Harvey and while many things have returned to normal in Houston, for plenty of people, getting back on track is a constant struggle.

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, along with DJ Mr. Rogers from 93.7 FM do recovery efforts daily as part of their "Relief Gang."

"Relief Gang was started with myself and DJ Mr. Rogers," Trae Tha Truth said. "We both were rescuing people since the hurricane hit. We've been running ever since. Really, the work is just beginning. It was phases of hurricane relief. Now the phase is trying to get people out of these molded homes, even though they're being denied by insurance and FEMA. They need the opportunity to get some kind of help. That's where we step in and try to assist."

Rogers added, "The city's taken care of me for my entire career, so it's only right that I reciprocate and give that back, pay it forward. We really are one out here in Houston."

On Wednesday, the pair was helping out at two houses they've adopted in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood. They teamed up with Edwin Garrett of Bug It Pest Control to provide mold treatment. At one of the homes, Beverly Houston and her 14-year-old son have been sleeping in a tent inside the house on an air mattress for months.

"We're doing it one day at a time with the grace of God, doing the best we can," Houston said. "I love these guys coming in, letting my son know there are men out there, that are real to the community. We're going to be okay, because of Mr. Rogers, the Relief Gang and Trae."

For more information on the Relief Gang and Trae Tha Truth's charity organization, Angel by Nature, click here. If you're interested in helping Beverly Houston directly, her email is dsuber8a@gmail.com