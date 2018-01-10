Local and state law enforcement are trying to identify several suspects responsible for a string of felony thefts committed in the southwest Harris County area. Crimes Stoppers of Houston is joined by officials with the Texas Rangers and the Harris County Constable Office Pct. 2.
Harris County constables, Texas Rangers seeking public’s help identifying suspects in string of felony thefts
