What would drive a woman to kill her family and herself?

HOUSTON - Questions continue to surround the recent tragic events at San Luis Resort on Galveston Island where a woman killed her husband and her two sons, before fatally shooting herself.

Was it depression that brought Flor Pineda , the seemingly happy mother of two, to commit such a horrible act and were there signs beforehand?

And even if any one of the signs were there, what could have been done to prevent this?

The impact of what happened at the beach resort reaches far across the city.

Goose Creek ISD in Baytown, where the young boys attended school, has counselors on hand for both students and faculty close to the family.

Leaving Galveston police to continue the search for a motive and answer one question. Why?

