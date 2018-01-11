13-year-old boy charged with aggravated assault after stabbing other kid at school in Porter, deputies say

PORTER, Texas — A 13-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stabbed another middle schooler during an argument on campus, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to White Oak Middle School in Porter after the alleged attack was reported. Investigators said the suspect got into a verbal argument with the victim, who is also 13 years old and a distant relative of the child. During the skirmish, deputies said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim once in the abdomen.

The injured child went home and told his mother, who then called the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Officers searched the area and later found the suspect at a nearby store, deputies said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating this case.