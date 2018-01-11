× ‘Bragging’ 16-year-old identified as alleged car thief who abandoned 7-month-old Allison King in freezing cold

HOUSTON — The Harris County Constable’s Office has arrested the alleged car thief who stole a woman’s car and then abandoned the victim’s 7-month-old daughter at a major north Houston intersection on New Year’s Eve. Investigators held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss new details in the case.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male, whose identity will not be released because of his juvenile status. The teen was arrested Wednesday after a more than week-long search. He is charged with auto theft and child endangerment.

“We have statements he was bragging and different things,” Constable Mark Herman said.

The constable said the teen is currently in juvenile custody and has not been cooperative with the investigators. He added the suspect has shown no remorse and hasn’t admitted to anything.

Allison King was found nearly 6 miles away from where she was reported missing, sitting in an infant car seat in an alleyway near Aldine Westfield and Beltway 8, on a night when temperatures were in the low 20s.

“Had our deputy not turned onto that alleyway, [Allison] would not have been found, possibly until the next morning,” Herman said.

Investigators said the victim’s mother left the child a running 2007 black Nissan Sentra while at the Shell gas station in the 21500 block of Adeline Westfield. While she was inside the convenience store, an unknown man unlocked the suspect’s vehicle and then drove off with the baby inside.

Detectives believe the teen noticed the child was inside the car after leaving the gas station, the constable said. Herman added the department has video footage of the suspect abandoning the infant. He said the teen is seen putting the child in the bushes.

The teen was later identified through tips submitted to the department and students at his school, officers said.

“[Allison] is doing fine today and is safe thanks to that deputy who found her on that night,” Herman said. “We’re very, very lucky that this kid is still alive.”

Meanwhile, constable deputies are still searching the area for the mother’s car.