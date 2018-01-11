× Caught on camera: 3 suspects, including juvenile, seen robbing convenience store in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying three suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at a southeast Houston convenience store. The incident was caught on camera.

On Dec. 16, 2017, an employee was working at the J&B Food Store in the 3600 block of Sunbeam when three men — all wearing masks and hoodies — walked in.

Two of them threatened the employee with guns, ordering him to open up the window and door to the secured cashier booth. The third suspect stayed at the front door of the business, holding it open.

The employee complied with the suspects’ demands and they entered the secured area with him. The suspects stole money from the cash register and another cash drawer, then demanded for the employee to open up the slot machines inside the business.

The suspects also stole the complainant’s cell phone and wallet before fleeing the business on foot.

The first suspect is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie (worn inside out) and white mask.

The second suspect also appeared to be between 18 and 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 145 to 150 pounds.

He, too, was wearing a gray hoodie (worn inside out) and had on a black homemade mask.

The third suspect appeared to be a juvenile, 11 to 12 years old, stood 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 145 to 150 pounds.