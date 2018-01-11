DPS troopers arrest driver of allegedly stolen car after chase ends with crash in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A man was arrested Wednesday night after an attempted traffic stop by DPS state troopers turned into a chase in the northwest Houston area.

Investigators said the suspect committed a traffic violation on FM 1960 around 9:30 p.m. A state trooper signaled the driver to pull over, but the suspect allegedly sped up and refused to stop.

The suspect turned onto T.C. Jester Boulevard and drove to Sablechase Drive, where he came up to a red light. He tried to go around a stopped pickup truck in the right lane, but instead ended up slamming into the back of it.

DPS officials said the driver jumped out of the car and tried to make a run for it. Officers detained a woman who was riding in the passenger seat, but it’s unclear if she will face any charges. It also turned out the vehicle — appears to be a red Chevrolet Cruze LT with a Louisiana license plate — had been reported stolen.

The driver was later caught with the help of a K-9 unit and DPS helicopter.

Investigator said the suspect was taken into custody and hit with multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading.