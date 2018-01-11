Houston to open 8 new Neighborhood Restoration Centers for Harvey flood victims

HOUSTON — The city of Houston announced Thursday it will be opening eight new Neighborhood Restoration Centers in the upcoming week. The centers come following a successful experiment with providing essential services to Hurricane Harvey flood victims at the grassroots level, city officials said.

“We are taking a neighborhood by neighborhood approach to getting assistance to the many people who need it,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

In November, the city and the BakerRipley non-profit organization opened a pilot version of a Neighborhood Restoration Center at the Kashmere Multi-Service Center at 4802 Lockwood Dr. on the northeast side.

The experiment was a success, with 700 Houstonians served there so far with disaster case management and vital services such as temporary housing assistance, legal aid, mental health and wellness care, home repair and rebuilding information and employment help.

The City is now joining with BakerRipley and Memorial Assistance Ministries to open eight more centers. With the continuing operations of the Kashmere center, the nine are:

Acres Homes Multiservice Center

6719 W. Montgomery, Houston, TX 77091

Open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(832) 393-4145

Edgebrook

10727 Hartsook St, Houston, TX 77034

Open Tuesday and Friday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Served by a mobile bus in the Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (for more information call 211)

Greenspoint

159 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX 77060

Open every Friday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Served via a mobile bus unit in the Teloloapan Market (for more information call 211)

Kashmere Gardens

4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026

Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(832) 393-5503

Memorial Assistance Ministries Center

1625 Blalock Road, Houston, TX 77080

Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Interested persons should email MAM at harveyrelief@maministries.org OR call 713 468-4516 ext. 105 (English) or ext. 104(Spanish). Email is preferred as phone messages can take up to 2 days to return.

Northeast Multi-Service Center (open 1/16)

9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016

Open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(832) 395-0470

Pasadena at the ClevelandRipley Center

720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

Open Every Tuesday, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm and Thursday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

(713) 944-9186

Memorial Assistance Ministries at Spring Branch Community Health Center (open 2/1)

7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress, TX 77433

Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Interested persons should email MAM at harveyrelief@maministries.org OR call 713 468-4516 ext. 105 (English) or ext. 104(Spanish). Email is preferred as phone messages can take up to 2 days to return.

West End Multi-Service Center (open 1/16)

170 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

(832) 393-5950

More information about the centers is at HoustonRecovers.org.