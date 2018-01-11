× HPD: Man attacks 70-year-old man, girlfriend with hammer in Acres Homes

HOUSTON – A 70-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman was injured after a man attacked them with a hammer during an altercation in an Acres Homes residence Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police received an assault call around 12:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Oak Shadows Drive.

According to police, Richard Olivarez, 43, got into an altercation with his 70-year-old roommate. During the altercation, Olivarez grabbed a hammer and struck the 70-year-old man.

Olivarez’s girlfriend, 37, tried to intervene, but Olivarez struck her with the hammer as well, police said.

Both victims were treated by paramedics at the scene and then transported to Ben Taub Hospital, police said. The two victims are expected to survive.

Olivarez was arrested and is faced with aggravated assault charges.