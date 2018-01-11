× HPD: No witnesses, motive unknown after man found dead in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday in the MacGregor area.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Paige Street at Palm Street around 1 a.m. after receiving 911 calls about a man lying in the middle of the road.

When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the intersection. Investigators said he died from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told police they heard multiple gun shot wounds, but didn’t see anything. Unfortunately, surveillance cameras placed on the surround buildings were broken and unable to record to scene.

At this time there are no witnesses, and the motive is unknown.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).