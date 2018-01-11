× Man accused of chocking, punching deputy in face during arrest in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after a violent altercation with a deputy in Spring Thursday, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Dennis Gildon, 35, is charged with assault of a peace officer.

Deputy constables responded to the 500 block of Spring Park Center after reports of a disturbance. Investigators said witnesses reported hearing the suspect screaming, “I’m going to kill you.”

Gildon was allegedly beating a vehicle in the parking lot when constables found him. While officers were trying to arrest the suspect, Gildon reportedly became physical and started to choke one of the officers. He’s also accused of punching the deputy in the face.

The constable’s office said the deputy was eventually able to gain control and detain Gildon.

Gildon was booked into the Harris County Jail, and was initially denied bond.