× Montgomery Co. deputy accused of pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A deputy accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in The Woodlands over the summer has been released on bond, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputy Eveleen Soroko, 30, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct. The suspect was off duty and driving her personal vehicle when the incident happened the morning of June 1, 2017.

Soroko, who is a 4-year MCSO veteran, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was driving a white Toyota around 11 a.m. in the area near Research Forest Drive and Cochrans Crossing Drive when she cut off a large Chevrolet truck with a lawn equipment trailer attached to the back. Investigators said Soroko went ahead of the truck as the lanes merged, and when the other driver honked, she started to break check him. The complainant claims Soroko pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the truck multiple times when the single lane split into two again, according to deputies.

The complainant reported the incident to a nearby deputy, who caught up with Soroko and signaled her to pull over. Soroko turned into a church parking lot, where she identified herself to the other officer as a Montgomery County deputy. Investigators noted Soroko had multiple weapons in her car because she had just left a shooting range.

Soroko claimed the black truck jumped in front of her and the driver flipped her off. She originally told investigators she waved her hat at the other driver, but later changed her story. The deputy said she pulled a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 from between the driver’s seat and console when the truck was passing her and simply set it on the dashboard.

The sheriff’s office said she later admitted to cutting the driver off while trying to merge lanes, but claims she never pointed her gun at the truck.

Soroko turned herself in to authorities on Dec. 19.