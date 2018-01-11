× Baytown PD: Mother arrested after caught at fast food drive-thru intoxicated with her children in car

HOUSTON – A mother arrested Tuesday night after a concerned citizen reported their suspicion about her being drunk at a fast food drive-thru , according to the Baytown Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a Burger King in the 4500 block of Garth Road around 10:12 p.m. in response to an intoxicated driver.

While in the Burger King’s drive-thru, a person called police after seeing Brittany Jones, 28, apparently under the influence with her 6-year-old and 10-year-old children in her vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined Jones was impaired.

Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers.

The children had no reported injuries, police said.