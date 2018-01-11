Noodles War: Houston ramen house files lawsuit against alleged copycat restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Have you ever wondered where to find the best ramen noodles in town? According to a new recent lawsuit, the good stuff might actually be closer than you think.

Jinya Ramen Bar in Midtown is suing three other ramen houses for intellectual property infringement, claiming that Mikoto in Katy, Ramen Fun near Spring and Atsumi in the Woodlands all have indoor floor plans which are very similar -- if not identical -- to theirs. They also claim that Ramen Fun also stole the likeness of their uniforms, menu items and bowls.

So, that would mean it's the same great taste no matter where you go, right? But surely, it's not as close as McDonald's "golden arches" and McDowell's "golden arcs" from Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America."

NewsFix went to check things out. Outside is very different, but when you head indoors -- if you've seen one, you've seen ‘em all.

A bar in the front and long tables running with booths on the side. The black shirt uniforms at Jinya and Ramen Fun are rather similar. And as far as the menu, they all have ramen, in bowls, with spices.

But that's as far as our investigation goes. Not to mention, two of the three defendants in the case didn't even know they were being sued until NewsFix told them.

Jinya did not make themselves available for comment. Guess we'll have to wait and see where this wet noodle lands in court.