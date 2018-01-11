Spring Branch ISD students terrorized by 2 different suspects in 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - There were some scary times for Spring Branch Independent School District students this week.

Authorities say two female students from Northbrook High School fought off an attacker while walking to school on Wednesday morning.

Police say the first attack happened about 8:30 a.m. when a girl was approached by a man.

"The Hispanic male approached her, and grabbed her buttocks, and this female student fought the individual off where he ran away, got into a white SUV and drove off from the scene," Houston Police Department Special Victims Division Capt. David Angelo explained.

A little while later, police say an almost identical incident occurred on the same street to another girl walking alone to school.

Authorities believe the same suspect committed both assaults, and now the search is on to find him.

"The suspect is identified as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years of age, driving a white sport utility vehicle," Angelo said.

But that's not the only suspect terrorizing the Spring Branch area.

"This morning, approximately 8 o'clock, two other victims on the way to Spring Woods Middle School were approached by a Black male who exposed himself to them," Spring Branch ISD Police Chief Bruce Dareing said.

So, now police are hunting for two separate suspects for separate incidents.

School officials are putting parents and the whole community on high alert.

"The incident yesterday morning and the incident today remind us that our children are fragile," Spring Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said.

Officials sent a letter home to parents, and are hoping students will take extra safety precautions at this time.

"Remind them to never walk alone. Walk in pairs and groups when they possibly can," Muri advised. "Remind your children that when they're walking to not keep your head buried in your phone, to be aware of your surroundings and to understand what's happening."

And as always, if you see something, say something!