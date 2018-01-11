The Origami Girl: Meet Houston’s true “Renaissance Woman”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- She's truly Houston's "Renaissance Woman". Meet Corinna Delgado. She's a published author, professional broadcaster, nationally recognized performance poet, an artist, and a mother. You name it, Delgado can not only accomplish it but shine.

However, Delgado refers to herself as "The Origami Girl".

She joined CW39's, Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about that and also her newly published book, "The Origami Girl".

Delgado also performed one of her poems Live in studio. See her shine!

For more on Delgado and to buy her book, click here.