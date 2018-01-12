× AC unit causes roof fire at apartment complex in south Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters extinguished an electrical fire Thursday night at an apartment complex just outside the Edgebrook area.

Fire trucks arrived at an apartment complex on Ledge Street near Nathaniel Street around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building. Crews were able to act fast and extinguish the flames, according to officials.

Investigators said the fire was most likely caused by an electrical malfunction in a AC unit that was on the roof. Firefighters said one apartment building below the fire did sustain water damage, but no one was injured.

Paramedics did check a few children for smoke inhalation, but officials said they were OK.

An arson investigation is underway.