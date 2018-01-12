Class Acts: Quentin Grimes is one of the nation’s top basketball recruits and an honor roll student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas— Quentin Grimes is the perfect embodiment of the modern day point guard. At 6 foot 5 inches, Grimes displays excellent size, speed, shooting and passing abilities.

The Woodlands College Park High School senior credits some of his moves to a few legendary players.

"I try to play like myself, but I take bits and pieces from certain players. The way Kobe approaches the game, Magic Johnson's passing ability, and Penny Hardaway because he's a bigger guard, like me," said

The future Kansas Jayhawk is the top ranked recruit in Texas and is also an honor roll student. To learn more about this Class Act, check out the video above!