Conroe teen still missing almost two weeks later, deputies say

CONROE, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who was reported missing from Conroe almost two weeks ago.

Justice Adam Ramirez, 17, was last seen at his home on Ferguson Drive near Splendora on Dec. 31, 2017.

The teen is 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a curved pinky on his right hand and a three tattoo on either his right or left hand. Investigators said he was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants when he disappeared.

He may be somewhere in the east Houston area, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at 936-760-5800.