Deadly Influenza virus continues to spread throughout Houston

HOUSTON—As the flu continues to go viral across the nation local officials warn Houstonians to get protected and not to panic.

So far, the City of Houston has confirmed two flu related deaths from late last year.

"two women both in their sixties one died in November and the other in December", said Porfirio Villarreal of The Houston Health Department.

Harris County added two more deaths to the list bringing the toll up to four in Houston.

Today Montgomery County officials confirm two jail inmates died after being transported to a local hospital with flu like symptoms.

This is in addition to the one death reported earlier this week.

Local communities are doing everything they can to eliminate anymore fatalities.

Galena park residents celebrate the groundbreaking of their first clinic in twenty-five years.

"We're in the midst of a flu season that's been one of the worse that we've had in years.. People of every community need to have access to be immunized.. This is going to provide that opportunity for galena park", said Nick Lampson Vice President of Riceland Healthcare.

To Galena Park. H-town and all surrounding cities. Get protected!