Dickinson PD: Suspect arrested, accused of shooting co-worker at Gay Family Kia 

DICKINSON, Texas — Dickinson police have arrested the alleged gunman involved in a workplace shooting Friday morning at a car dealership.

Officers responded around 11:05 a.m. to the Gay Family Kia in the 3000 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators said the victim, who works at the dealership, has been taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The police department said the alleged shooter, whose name has not been released, is also an employee of the dealership. Investigators said the victim was not a random target.

The gunman left the scene shortly after the shooting, but was eventually found with help from the League City and Webster police departments.

An investigation is underway.