HOUSTON — Liam Neeson returns to the action genre in his latest thriller The Commuter, offering some distraction from the awards centered films. Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews that film plus foreign film entry Happy End starring Isabelle Huppert. The Houston Film Critics Society Awards took place over the weekend, CW has an exclusive interview with president of the group Joshua Starnes directly following the show where Lady Bird won best picture, director and screenplay. All that and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: The Commuter, Happy Ending and Houston Film Critics Society Awards
