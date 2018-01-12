× HCSO: 2 suspects arrested, 2 at large in reported “suspicious” vehicle in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in “suspicious” activities in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Deputies investigating a stolen vehicle are searching for two male suspects (possibly armed) who fled on foot in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane in NW Harris County. Nearby residents should remain indoors for now. #hounews pic.twitter.com/TGsdnmqi1A — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 12, 2018

Deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 2:42 p.m. about four suspects in a “suspicious” vehicle near Wayward Wind Lane and Rio Grande Drive.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle drove off and eventually stopped. Two suspects got out the vehicle and fled on foot in the 10200 block of Wayward Wind Lane.

According to deputies, two suspects were arrested and the other suspects remain at large.

Deputies are advising nearby residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities.