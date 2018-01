Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston is known for its hot summers and warm winters, but this years cold front is proving to be one for the history books.

Over the next week, temperatures will drop to 63 degrees, and Tuesday Houstonians will see a huge dip in temperature, taken us down to 25 degrees.

NewsFix hit the streets of Houston to find out what people are doing to keep warm.

Check out the story above for more!