Influenza contributes to deaths of two Montgomery County inmates at Conroe hospital, deputies say

CONROE, Texas — In the midst of an uncommon influenza season, the virus may have contributed to the deaths of two inmates at the Montgomery County Jail, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Officers said the inmates died while in custody at the Conroe Regional Medical Center, where they were being treated for their symptoms. Although both men suffered from numerous other medical issues, the sheriff’s office office said it is possible that the flu also played a role in their deaths.

The inmates have been identified as Mosheer Rashid, 41, and Carl Bible, 35.

Rashid was first brought to medical staff on Dec. 8, 2017 after telling officers he wasn’t feeling well. He was prescribed medications and his condition start to improve for two straight days until he feel ill again. The sheriff’s office reported Rashid went to the infirmary multiple times on Dec. 11, 2017 when that night prison doctors had admitted to the local hospital for further treatment. He was diagnosed with influenza A.

By Dec. 17, 2017, Rashid’s condition became severe and he was issued a personal recognizance bond. He was released from sheriff’s office custody that day, but remained in the hospital. He was pronounced dead the morning of Dec. 19, 2017.

Mr. Rashid was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on 09/27/17 on a Set Aside Bond warrant issued by the 9th District Court.

Bible told medical staff he was having trouble breathing on Dec. 23 and was treated by on-site doctors several times on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. He was taken to the local hospital for evaluation and treatment for influenza and pneumonia. The inmate was moved to ICU on Jan. 4 and passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office said.

Rashid was jailed on a set aside bond on in at September 2017. Bible arrived at the jail on Dec. 21 after he was charged for drug possession and failing to register as a sex offender.

Although the deaths did not happen at the jail, the Texas Attorney General’s Office an investigation was started by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administration, Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives and the Texas Rangers.

The investigations are ongoing.

MCSO office released the following statement: