Judge receives jury summons to report to herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas - Judge, Michelle Slaughter was quite shocked when she received a jury summons in the mail, but not for reasons you may think.

Judge Slaughter actually got assigned jury duty in her own court!

"I received a jury summons for myself, which was highly entertaining," the judge laughed. "And I opened it up, and I'm listed as the judge in here. And I started laughing and took a picture of it-- and posted it on social media just to share the laugh with others."

Apparently the summons was just a random selection from the county's computer.

So, what happens if she doesn't report for jury duty? Will the judge throw the book at herself?

"I hear she's a really tough judge," Slaughter joked. "I can't be on the bench and in the jury panels, so I went ahead and just rescheduled. I requested a reschedule, so I'm reset for June 11th now."

Yep, conflict of interest avoided.

"I think I'd be a little tired running back and forth from the bench to the jury panel," Slaughter said.

That's right, judge you can't be judge, jury, and executioner all in one.