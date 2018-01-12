Licensed massage therapist arrested, charged with prostitution in north Houston 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A licensed massage therapist is facing criminal charges following a prostitution investigation outside a Spring neighborhood, Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 announced Friday.

Officers responded to the 19600 block of Kuykendahl Road on Jan. 10 after receiving a resident complaints. During the investigation, constable deputies posed as customers at Q Massage. The massage parlor is in the same shopping center as a child day care and the entrance of a residential neighborhood, officers said.

Huamei Lin, 42, was arrested and charged with prostitution. The offense is a class B misdemeanor.

The constable’s office said investigators found no signs that the woman is a victim of human trafficking.

Lin’s bond was set at $500.