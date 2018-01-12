× Man fatally shot at apartments in Meyerland, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in Meyerland.

Officers responded to The Villages at Meyerland apartments in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road near Caversham Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said residents had reported hearing multiple gunshots before finding a man lying in the street.

“After knocking on several doors and speaking with residents that live here, we’ve been able to gather that it sounds like multiple shots were fired either in the parking lot or out here in the street,” Det. Kyle Heaverlow said.

The victim was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. He passed away during surgery soon afterwards, police said.

Earlier investigations produced no motive or eye witnesses. Detectives are hoping surveillance cameras inside the complex may have caught what happened.

As of now, the victim’s identity has not been released.