Man shot in buttocks by girlfriend’s old boyfriend in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting multiple times at his ex-girlfriend’s new lover early Friday outside a night club.

Officers responded to the area along 610 South Loop near S. Post Oak Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators said the woman and her new romantic partner were at a night club in south Houston when the suspect approached them and an argument started. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim, so the couple got in their car and left. As they were leaving, police said the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and fired at least four times at the couple’s car.

The new boyfriend was sitting in the passenger seat and was hit at least once in the buttocks, homicide detectives said. The girlfriend, who was driving, was able to leave the scene. Investigators said the woman drove until she saw a police officer on the South Loop in Meyerland and waved him down.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

The Houston Police Department have the name of the suspect and an warrant is expected to be issued.

The following images were taken at the scene: