Missouri governor tweets admission of affair as recordings from mistress surface

SPRINGFIELD, Misso. - Governor Eric Greitens has tweeted that he was unfaithful to his wife before he took office, but that's a far cry from how the Republican candidate presented himself during his campaign!

"I'm Eric Greitens. I'm a Navy Seal, I'm a businessman, I am a native Missourian, but most importantly, I'm a very proud husband and father," the future governor announced in a campaign ad.

Now the ex-husband of the woman Greitens had an affair with is disgusted with the governor claiming he took a nude pic of the man's wife to keep her quiet about the affair.

"I think it's absolutely inhumane and evil, I truly do," the ex-husband said.

The ex, who wishes to remain anonymous said Greitens began a sexual relationship with his now ex-wife back in March of 2015, when she was a hairdresser.

"I met Eric a year ago and I instantly had a big crush on him," the woman confessed in a recording. "I know I brought it on."

But now the woman claims it was the governor who seduced her.

"He said, 'I'll make you feel better. I'll make you feel good,'" she said.

Now that the scandal is public the governor is in damage control mode.

In what may be a lucky accident, a Kansas City T-shirt shop had already come out with a shirt reading, "Eric Greitens is a Jerk."

Now that this scandal broke, the shirts are flying off the shelves!

"It's low-hanging fruit sometimes but yeah, people want it, so we make it," Mara Keller, manager for Raygun T-shirt shop, laughed.

In his tweets, Greitens said his wife has forgiven him and their marriage is stronger than ever, so he hopes this will remain a 'private' matter.