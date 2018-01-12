More accusers come out against youth softball coach accused of molesting child in Montgomery County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — More accusers are coming forward since softball coach Juan "Coach Manny " Corona, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, after molesting a 14-year-old player.

The local constable's office feared there wore more victims and sadly their suspensions where validated Friday when a new victim came forward.

According to police the new victim was interviewed and information was obtained from an ongoing sexual assault that occurred over the course of many years starting in 2002 when the victim was 12-years-old. Video, photos and other evidence of the victim was recovered after a search warrant was issued for Corona's Woodland residence.

The 44-year-old suspect has been teaching softball for a total of 17 years, with the past 10 years spent coaching in Montgomery County.

Investigators said he started giving private softball lessons at the South Montgomery County Softball League on Pruitt Road within the last couple years.

He had been entrusted by parents with picking up the players from school and bringing them to the lessons, during which time, deputies said Corona assaulted the children. To keep his alleged victims silent, officer said Corona told the children something bad would happen to them or threatened to kick them off the team.

In order to preserve the victims' identities, the constable's office is withholding details of the assaults.

Corona was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Jan. 3 and his bond was set at $100,000. New charges will be filed for production of child pornography associated with the new victim's case.

Investigators are currently working on more locations and recovering more evidence related to this case and say that three other possible victim's have reached out to them with more information about Corona.

Anyone who may know a possible victim is asked to call the Montgomery County Constable's Office at 281-364-4211.