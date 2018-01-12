Rainbow Trout added to north Houston ponds just in time for MLK holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - For folks who enjoy the sport of fishing, these winter months can get pretty slow if you’re going after bass or catfish.

That’s why Harris County Precinct 4 and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are out in force, just in time for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday weekend, filling neighborhood ponds in Precinct 4 with rainbow trout!

“Rainbow trout is a cool water species,this is their temperature, this is where they thrive at, this is when they’re hunting, this is when they’re most active,” said Marshall Bailey with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

You can take home 5 of these trout a day per person fishing.

“We release trout in 6 ponds, throughout our precinct. We budget every year about $9,000 for the release, and Harris County pays for half and Texas Parks and Wildlife pays for the other half of that,” said Director of Harris County Precinct 4 Parks, Dennis Johnston.

If you’re fishing in a Texas State Park, you don’t need a fishing license. But on other public land, anglers 17 and up must have a fishing license.

Anglers arrive as early as 8 a.m. to be the first to cast in the freshly stocked pond at Burroughs Park, in Tomball, TX.

If fishing's your thing, now’s the time to get out there. Don’t let a little chill keep you from getting out and enjoying that weekend sunshine.