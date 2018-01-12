‘Ridin Dirty’: Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over NRG Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- "Drop the gate!" NRG Stadium has been transformed into a Monster Energy Supercoss track. The Houston Texans turf has been replaced with 5,500 cubic yards of dirt, that was hauled in on 500 trucks.

The track takes all the exciting obstacles of outdoor riding, jumps, turns, and bumps, amplifies them, and puts them in easy view of spectators.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe took to the track and "rode" with some of the hottest Supercross athletes, including Houston's own Vann Martin along with two brothers.

Flecknoe even rode on one of the virtual reality rides. Check it out:

Check out the action yourself on Saturday, January 13th at NRG Stadium. The "pit party" is from 12pm - 6pm and the main event is at 6:30pm.

For more information click here.