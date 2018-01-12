WATCH: Rep. Al Green discuses second attempt to have Congress impeach Trump

HOUSTON — U.S. Congressman Al Green held a press conference Friday to discuss his second attempt at having President Donald Trump impeached. The Texas representative plans to present articles of impeachment to the House sometime next week, the office said.

“Congressional condemnation of racist bigotry is not enough,” Rep. Green said in a release. “In Congress, talk is cheap-it’s how we vote that counts. Next week, I will again bring a resolution to impeach President Trump. I will put my vote where my mouth is.”

In early December, a resolution to start the process of impeaching the president was tabled following a push from Green to force such a vote on the House floor.

The vote was 364-58 and was not directly on the resolution, rather a vote to table the proposal.

The move to impeach was not supported by Democratic leaders, who have pushed aside the idea of impeaching the President.

“I love my country,” Green wrote in a letter to his colleagues Tuesday. “For this reason, I will bring articles of impeachment to a vote in the House of Representatives.”

The vote happened under a process where lawmakers in the House can offer “privileged” motions on impeachment, which means they can force the House floor to consider the subject.

Green argued that Trump should be impeached for his rhetoric against certain racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., including Latinos, Muslims and African-Americans.

Trump’s rhetoric, while not criminal, still “divides and damages the social fabric of our country in ways that obstruction of justice cannot,” Green wrote in his letter.

He said that the founders wanted a way to be able to remove a President who was “causing harm to society,” adding that impeachment “was designed for a time such as this and a President such as Trump.”