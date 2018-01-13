× 14-year-old boy shot by 2 suspects for his shoes, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is searching for two men who shot a teen for his shoes Friday night.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to a shooting call around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Northaire Drive about a 14-year-old boy being shot.

According to deputies, the young boy was walking towards a stop sign in the neighborhood and saw two men approaching him.

The 14-year-old turned and walked the other away to avoid confrontation with the men, deputies said. One of the men told the boy he wanted his shoes and the teen attempted to run away.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the juvenile once in his chest before fleeing the scene, deputies said.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to the Woodlands Hospital and is expected to survive.

According to deputies, there is not much of a description for the two suspects other than they wore black hoodies.