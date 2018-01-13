Houston Astros host FanFest at Minute Maid Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Astros fans turned out in force for their World Champion team at the 2018 FanFest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday -- with over 42,000 vouchers being distributed at the event.

The FanFest featured autograph sessions with current and former Astros players, photo opportunities with the Commissioner’s Trophy, fan forums, multiple photo experiences, an interactive social media zone, swings in the batting cages, running the bases, throws in the bullpen and a PlazaFest on Crawford Street.

What a ”Fan-tastic” turn out!