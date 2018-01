Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston PetSet joined forces with Huts 4 Mutts to build dog houses for outdoor pets and strays during the cold weather.

“Many of these dogs spend their entire lives outside on a chain or confined in someone’s backyard with little to no shelter,” explained Houston PetSet Co-President Tena Lundquist Faust, “When Houston sees extreme weather conditions these dogs have nowhere to escape the elements and may not survive.”

Click the video above to see how these "Huts" came together!