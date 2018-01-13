× HFD Arson investigates Kashmere Gardens home fire

HOUSTON – A Kashmere Gardens home caught on fire Friday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to a house fire call around 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Crane Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of a small wood frame home and two residents standing outside the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with no reported injuries.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.