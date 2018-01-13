Houston woman running 100-miles in honor of young boy battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of runners are gearing up for the Chevron Houston Marathon this Sunday. Among them is Julie Millen, except Millen's race starts an entire day earlier and totals nearly four times the 26.2-mile distance.

"I'll start at 5 a.m. Saturday and finish at around 1 p.m. Sunday," Millen said.

That's 100 miles total, over the course of 30 hours with no sleep! Oh, and the marathon is really just a cool-down for Millen.

"I'll start right here from my home in Katy and several people will be meeting me along the way. We'll be doing multiple four-mile loops and unfortunately, that stretch flooded pretty badly during Hurricane Harvey. A lot of the runners that are joining me were actually flooded out as well, so it's pretty neat to see everyone coming together," Millen said.

This will be the third year Millen will be running the 100-miles for Brayden, a young boy battling childhood cancer, and raising up to $20,000 for him and his family in the process through the Snow Drop Foundation.

"When I first met Brayden, he only had 100 days left of chemo to go. Unfortunately, now it's come back. It's a lot of dedication, it's a lot of time but it is all worth it in the end when I get to mail that little boy his medal," Millen said.

To put the 100-mile distance into perspective, that's roughly the equivalent of running all the way to Galveston and back! So training is no joke.

"I run 10 miles in the morning, 10 miles at night and do that a few days in a row. It's a six to seven day a week program," Millen said.

This super mom of five kids never seems to stop. Millen also works full-time at BP and runs a clothing business out of her home office. But she always finds the time to help others in need.

"It's going to hurt. You're going to get blisters. You're going to get nauseous. It's just whether you can push yourself to keep going. When you run for somebody like Brayden, you absolutely can because all you see is his face, and you just keep going," Millen said.