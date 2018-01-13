× HPD: 2 men shot outside SW Houston bar; suspect at large

HOUSTON –Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting outside of a southwest Houston bar Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Richmond Avenue at Capone’s Oven and Bar.

According to police, two men got into an altercation outside of the bar for unknown reasons and then one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other several times. One of the bullets struck an innocent bystander exiting the bar.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and is not in custody. HPD will review surveillance footage from the bar to help identify the suspect.