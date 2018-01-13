Legendary sports broadcaster Keith Jackson passes away at the age of 89

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Saturdays were always specials thanks to his calls.

THE voice of college football and one of the most iconic voices of all time, RIP Keith Jackson. Thank you for all of the incredible Saturday’s. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 13, 2018

On Saturday, fans of college football had to say goodbye to hall of fame broadcaster Keith Jackson. The legend died friday night in Los Angeles at the age of 89.

"Whoa Nellie!," was the catch phrase for the man who was considered to be the voice of college football.

In an interview with Fox Sports, when he was celebrating his 85th birthday, Jackson said, "Never be afraid to turn a phrase and if you make it interesting enough they may not know what you just said but they'll look it up."

Although tied to college football, Jackson called a myriad of events including the 1964 Republican National Convention in 1964 with Walter Kronkite.

He also did play by play for NASCAR, Major League Baseball, NBA, golf and the Olympics.

He made some of his most famous calls at Michigan Stadium which he helped dub "The Big House."

The last game he called is considered by many the greatest college game of all time. The 2006 Rose Bowl, or as Jackson nicknamed the bowl, “The Granddaddy of Them All."

It was quarterback Vince Young and the Texas Longhorns taking on Reggie Bush and Southern Cal, with Texas winning the national championship in the final moments of the game.

'4th and 5' — Keith Jackson's final call (via trivinity/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/7bgGJrdkao — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2018

The broadcast may be over but the memories live on. Rest in peace.

.@LennyDykstra hit a walk-off, two-run homer to help the #mets come from behind and win Game 3 of the 1986 NLCS at Shea. Here is Keith Jackson’s simple call of that homer. Keith passed away today… https://t.co/V85uxudJUx — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) January 13, 2018

One of my favorite memories from my time in college was getting to do production meetings with Keith Jackson and Dan Fouts. Keith was the voice of my childhood Saturday football afternoons. Rest In Peace my friend. #legend https://t.co/7SD1hmzdVg — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 13, 2018

keith jackson - he could do it all. gave me shout out when i flipped coin at 2001 rose bowl. great sportscaster - Marine - gentleman — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 13, 2018

From the Coliseum to the Rose Bowl, Keith Jackson’s iconic voice welcomed us to gather with family & friends to witness the pursuit of greatness. In triumph & defeat, his voice is inseparable from countless moments that brought us together & will stay with us in our hearts. RIP https://t.co/hPbfO2q9L8 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 13, 2018

We, too, are saddened to hear of this. One of the greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/VlbRw8n1DM — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 13, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of KEITH JACKSON /1st time I stood next to him for our @ABCNetwork game I was in AWE / I loved our Friday dinners hearing stories about The Bear / Woody & Bo /prayers to his wife Turi & family May he RIP https://t.co/NilW6ReUqR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 13, 2018