Legendary sports broadcaster Keith Jackson passes away at the age of 89

LOS ANGELES - Saturdays were always specials thanks to his calls.
On Saturday, fans of college football had to say goodbye to hall of fame broadcaster Keith Jackson. The legend died friday night in Los Angeles at the age of 89.
"Whoa Nellie!," was the catch phrase for the man who was considered to be the voice of college football.
In an interview with Fox Sports, when he was celebrating his 85th birthday, Jackson said, "Never be afraid to turn a phrase and if you make it interesting enough they may not know what you just said but they'll look it up."
Although tied to college football, Jackson called a myriad of events including the 1964 Republican National Convention in 1964 with Walter Kronkite.
He also did play by play for NASCAR, Major League Baseball, NBA, golf and the Olympics.
He made some of his most famous calls at Michigan Stadium which he helped dub "The Big House."
The last game he called is considered by many the greatest college game of all time. The 2006 Rose Bowl, or as Jackson nicknamed the bowl, “The Granddaddy of Them All."
It was quarterback Vince Young and the Texas Longhorns taking on Reggie Bush and Southern Cal, with Texas winning the national championship in the final moments of the game.
The broadcast may be over but the memories live on. Rest in peace.